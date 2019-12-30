Mary Kom-Nikhat Zareen Saga: What Led to the Big Showdown?

However, according to a BFI statement, dated 5 September 2019, in the women’s category only the gold and the silver medallist at World Championship 2019 would qualify directly for the first Olympic qualifier to be held in Wuhan in China whereas for the men’s category, all the medallist of AIBA World Championship 2019 will be sent directly for the first Olympic qualifier.

This was in complete contradiction to Singh’s statement, which led to all the chaos.

Meanwhile, an automatic entry for Mary meant that the doors were shut for Nikhat. This forced Nikhat to write a letter to Rijiju, demanding a trial and a “fair chance”. In reply to which, Rijiju said that he won’t interfere in the selection procedure.