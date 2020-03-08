Pooja Rani Becomes First Indian Boxer to Book Tokyo 2020 Berth
Pooja Rani became the first boxer from India to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after she defeated Pomnipa Chutee of Thailand in the women’s 75kg category at the Asian-Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers in Amman in Jordan on Sunday, 8 March.
Later in the day, Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Vikas Krishan will square off against Japan's Sewonrets Okazawa, the Asian silver-medallist who is seeded third in the ongoing event. Also, Sachin Kumar (81kg) will face China's Chen Daxaing in another quarterfinal bout.
Taking full advantage of her long reach, Rani outpunched the inexperienced but determined Chutee. The Indian is a three-time Asian medallist besides being a former bronze-winner at the 2014 Asian Games.
(With inputs from PTI)
