Pooja Rani Becomes First Indian Boxer to Book Tokyo 2020 Berth
Pooja Rani (in centre) defeated Pomnipa Chutee of Thailand 5-0 in the women’s 75kg category
Pooja Rani (in centre) defeated Pomnipa Chutee of Thailand 5-0 in the women's 75kg category

The Quint
Boxing

Pooja Rani became the first boxer from India to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after she defeated Pomnipa Chutee of Thailand in the women’s 75kg category at the Asian-Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers in Amman in Jordan on Sunday, 8 March.

The fourth-seeded 29-year-old Indian defeated her 18-year-old rival 5-0 to be assured of a medal as well as her maiden Olympic spot in the Asia-Oceania Qualifying Tournament here.

Later in the day, Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Vikas Krishan will square off against Japan's Sewonrets Okazawa, the Asian silver-medallist who is seeded third in the ongoing event. Also, Sachin Kumar (81kg) will face China's Chen Daxaing in another quarterfinal bout.

Pooja Rani is a three-time Asian medallist besides being a former bronze-winner at the 2014 Asian Games.
(Photo: AIBA)
Rani will next face the reigning world and Asian champion Li Qian of China, who has the top billing in this category. Qian had no trouble beating Mongolia’s Myagmarjargal Munkhbat 5-0 in the opening bout of the day.

Taking full advantage of her long reach, Rani outpunched the inexperienced but determined Chutee. The Indian is a three-time Asian medallist besides being a former bronze-winner at the 2014 Asian Games.

(With inputs from PTI)

