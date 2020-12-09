Knowing Govt, Told Athletes to Stay Away from Protests: Vijender

Led by Padma Shri Kartar Singh and Olympic medallist Vijender Singh, many Olympians and former athletes have also decided to return their National Awards in solidarity with the protesting farmers in the national capital.

However, Vijender, who is ready to return his Khel Ratna, has advised some athletes to stay away because of their government jobs.

“I received a lot of messages from athletes from Punjab and Haryana who wanted to support the farmers. But most of them have jobs in the government,” Vijender was quoted as saying by Scroll.