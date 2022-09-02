Book Excerpt: The Story of India's First Individual Olympic Medallist

A Stroke of Luck

According to Professor Dudhane, when Jadhav reached out to the team manager to know the schedule of bouts, he was informed that it was a rest day for him, but when he went to the stadium after being bored sitting in his room, he carried his kit along as a matter of practice. As he was watching the other duels, he heard his name being called for a bout. He somehow managed to reach the official's table after his name was called out for a second time.

This confusion affected Jadhav majorly as he lost the bout to Shohachi Ishii. Much to Jadhav's surprise, his next bout against Soviet Union's Rashid Mammadbeyov was also announced within minutes. He had to play the Soviet wrestler within 30 minutes.

There was no Indian administrator around to fight for his cause and rescind the bout for the day. As a result, Jadhav was engaged in a bout with the Soviet wrestler within 15 minutes. As he had still not recovered enough, Jadhav lost to Mammadbeyov and had to settle for a bronze medal. This was the end of a four-year-long struggle to win a medal for India and himself. Jadhav had to jump a lot of hoops to get to his dreams, stymied as he was by bureaucratic and financial hurdles.