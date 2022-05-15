Satwik, Chirag and the Journey to India's Thomas Cup Glory

The History of Doubles in India

In India, the spotlight has always been on singles players. Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa’s World Championship bronze in 2011 brought in the winds of change but the problem of funding and specialist coaches remained.

Tan Kim Her made players out of Satwik and Chirag since his arrival in 2015. He had stepped down in 2019 citing personal reasons and while there were talks for him to make a comeback this year, the deal fell through.

Flandy Limpele, who had succeeded Tan in the interim period, had resigned within a year expressing displeasure over the singles-oriented badminton culture in India, leaving Satwik and Chirag pretty much fending for themselves before they approached Mathias Boe and moved their training to Mumbai to work with the former Olympics silver medallist.

The former shuttler had earlier worked with the duo during the Tokyo Olympics but his contract under the TOPS scheme had expired after the Games last year. In April 2022, his services were retained and he was offered financial assistance of Rs 7 lakh per month.

Over the last few decades, there have also been makeshift doubles teams from India comprising shuttlers from the singles category, but it is to be noted that the skills for doubles are slightly different as it involves teamwork and coordination.

Satwik and Chirag have been consistent ever since their mirror-cracking start in the Commonwealth Games in 2018, followed by the Super 500 tournament in Thailand in 2019 and the French Open Super 750.