A Thomas Cup Win For India, a Lesson in 'Against All Odds'

Just as Kidambi Srikanth’s cross court jump smash landed in Jonathan Christie’s court to help India create history by winning the Thomas Cup title for the first time ever, the entire team rushed to pounce on him in celebration.

The chair umpire continued to request Srikanth to first acknowledge his opponent before walking off but he was completely crowded by his teammates to find space for pleasantries.

The last couple of days had been nerve wracking for the Indian camp as they twice registered 3-2 wins, first over Malaysia in the quarterfinals and then Denmark in the semi-finals, to make it this far in the tournament very few people expected they would.