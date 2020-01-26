Thailand Masters: Ng Ka-Long, Akane Yamaguchi Emerge Champions

Hong Kong shuttler Ng Ka-long snatched the men's Thailand Masters title on Sunday after a shaky start against Japan's Kenta Nishimoto, whose compatriot Akane Yamaguchi beat Korea's An Se-young in a hard-fought women's final.

World No 9 Ng clinched victory after Nishimoto took the first game in a 16-21, 21-13, 21-12 duel.

But missteps in the second and third game by the 25-year-old Japanese player allowed Ng to move forward in a decisive victory — coming back swiftly after a five-point low.