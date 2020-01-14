Solely Saina’s Decision to Leave Gopi’s Academy: Prakash Padukone

"PPBA has been grooming players over the last 25 years and has always stood for supporting their interest in whatever way we can. We have too many players moving on from our Academy at various stages in their career. We have never believed in restricting their growth, and that will continue to be academy's policy,” they said.

"The sporting careers of international athletes competing at the highest levels is relatively short, therefore it is up to each player to decide whatever is in his/her interests and make the most of the opportunities available to achieve their respective goals during their peak period," the Padukone academy said.