PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen Enter Second Round of 2022 German Open

The current world No 25 Saina, who is making a comeback after missing the Syed Modi International and Odisha Open earlier this year due to injury, will next take on the winner of the match between Ratchanok Intanon, the eighth seed from Thailan', and China's Wang Zhiyi.



Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth, India's only seeded badminton player in men's singles at the German Open, overcame a stiff challenge from world No 39 Brice Leverdez of France in the opening round.



The Indian, ranked world No 11 and seeded eighth at the tournament, defeated his French opponent 21-10, 13-21, 21-7.



Another Indian player in men's singles, Lakshya Sen defeated Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-6, 22-20. The Indian, currently world No 12, will next face Anthony Sinisuka, the world No 5 from Indonesia.



HS Prannoy, who had reached the quarter-finals at World Championships, also made a winning start, beating Ng Ka Long Angus 21-14, 21-19 in 40 minutes. He will face either Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito or Malaysia's Lee Cheuk Yiu.



However, in the mixed doubles, India's Sai Pratheek and N Sikki Reddy crashed out after losing to the Thai team of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai, the top seeds, 19-21, 8-21.



Dhruv Kapila and Gayatri Gopichand also failed to get past the first round hurdle after losing 19-21, 19-21 to Indonesia's Mychelle Crhystine Bandaso and Adnan Maulana.