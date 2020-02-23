Barcelona Masters: Jayaram Loses in Semis to End Indian Challenge
Indian challenge at the Barcelona Spain Masters ended on Saturday with shuttler Ajay Jayaram's defeat in the men's singles semi-final.
Jayaram lost 20-22, 12-21 to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarin in a match that lasted 39 minutes. Jayaram had defeated compatriot and former world No.1 Kidambi Srikanth en route the semifinal.
Earlier on Friday, Saina Nehwal crashed out of the $170,000 Barcelona Spain Masters after she lost 20-22, 19-21 to Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the quarterfinal.
The defeats came as a blow to both Saina and Srikanth who are facing an uphill battle to improve their rankings and secure Olympic qualification.
