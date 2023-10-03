'Lost Medal to Transgender,' Swapna Barman Launches Attack on Asiad Team-Mate

While China's Nanali Zheng bagged the gold with 6149 points and Uzbekistan's Ekaterina Voronina took the silver with 6056 points, Swapna's compatriot Nandini Agasara finished third on the heptathlon podium at the 2023 Asian Games.

Nandini's total tally after the seven heptathlon events was 5712 points, four more than Swapna who finished fourth with 5708 points.

After the final, Swapna told The Bridge, "Transgender athletes, who have testosterone levels above 2.5, cannot compete in events over 200 meters. No girl can come up in a heptathlon so fast. I have trained for 13 years in this, it is impossible that she trains for four months and gets to this level."