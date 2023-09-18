Asian Games: Sunil Chhetri's Indian Team Begin Campaign Against China on Tuesday

Head coach Igor Stimac said the team can't afford to take time to settle down.

"There is no reason to waste time now. We need to focus on what can be done in the next two days until the kick-off to do everything possible within our power to open the tournament with a good fight. And very importantly, we need to prepare the wide picture of the tournament because we have three games. I am going to ask the players to play to the best of their abilities, and I will try to help them achieve that," said Stimac.

Sharing his thoughts on the Chinese team, the Croatian said, "They have been preparing this team for a long time. Since March this year, they've played four tough and good-quality games against strong opponents, losing three and winning one. Mostly they prefer a 4-4-2 system, which might change to a 3-4-3 occasionally.

"They have three senior players who are really important to them. So, it will be tough because they've invested a lot in this team, especially because they are hosting the Asian Games.

"No tournament is a formality for me, neither the players. There is a possibility to qualify from the group, but to do that, some luck needs to be on our side also, and the goal is for the boys to give their best performances of their lives," Stimac added.