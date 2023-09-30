Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Number of Medals Won by Indian Athletes Till Day 7

Asian Games Medal Tally Table of India Till 30 September 2023 (Day 7): The 19th edition of Asian Games 2023 is underway. This year, the Asian Games is being held in Hangzhou, China.

The overall Asian Games Medal Tally Table 2023 changes after the end of the day. The country with maximum gold medals leads the medals tally list followed by silver medal winners, and then bronze winners.

This year, a 655 Indian athletes are participating in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou. So far, Indian athletes have won 38 medals at the 19th Asian Games including 10 Gold, 14 Silver, and 14 Bronze. Currently, India is at 4th position in the Asian Games Medals Table Tally Table.