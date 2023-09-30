Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Number of Medals Won by Indian Athletes Till Day 7

Asian Games Medal Tally Table of India Till 30 September 2023 (Day 7): The 19th edition of Asian Games 2023 is underway. This year, the Asian Games is being held in Hangzhou, China.
The overall Asian Games Medal Tally Table 2023 changes after the end of the day. The country with maximum gold medals leads the medals tally list followed by silver medal winners, and then bronze winners.
This year, a 655 Indian athletes are participating in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou. So far, Indian athletes have won 38 medals at the 19th Asian Games including 10 Gold, 14 Silver, and 14 Bronze. Currently, India is at 4th position in the Asian Games Medals Table Tally Table.
So far, the maximum number of medals for India have been won by shooters (19), followed by rowers (5). Apart from these two sports events, the Indian athletes have won medals in sailing (3), tennis (2), equestrian (2), cricket (1), wushu (1), athletics (3), and squash (2).
The Indians won medals in following sports events today on 30 September 2023 (Day 7)
|Sport
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Shooting
|6
|8
|5
|19
|Tennis
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Equestrian
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Squash
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Cricket
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Rowing
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Sailing
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Wushu
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Athletics
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Total
|10
|14
|14
|38
Asian Games 2023: Indian Medal Winners List Till 30 September (Day 7)
Here is the list of Indian medal winners in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou.
Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle team (Gold)
Divyansh Singh Panwar
Rudrankksh Patil
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Cricket - Women's tournament (Gold)
Harmanpreet Kaur
Smriti Mandhana
Shafali Verma
Jemimah Rodrigues
Deepti Sharma
Richa Ghosh
Uma Chetry
Anusha Bareddy
Amanjot Kaur
Devika Vaidya
Pooja Vastrakar
Titas Sadhu
Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Minnu Mani
Kanika Ahuja
Equestrian - Team Dressage (Gold)
Anush Agarwalla
Hriday Vipul Chheda
Divyakirti Singh
Sudipti Hajela
Shooting - Women's 25m pistol team (Gold)
Esha Singh
Manu Bhaker
Rhythm Sangwan
Shooting - Women's 50m rifle three positions (Gold)
Sift Kaur Samra
Shooting - Men's 10m air pistol team (Gold)
Arjun Singh Cheema
Shiva Narwal
Sarabjot Singh
Shooting - Men's 50m rifle three positions team (Gold)
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Akhil Sheoran
Swapnil Kusale
Shooting - Women's 10m air pistol (Gold)
Palak Gulia
Lawn Tennis - Mixed doubles (Gold)
Rohan Bopanna
Rutuja Bhosale
After winning 5 medals on Saturday, 30 September 2023 (Day 7), the total number of medals won by India is now 38 including 10 gold, 14 silver, and 14 bronze. Check this space regularly for latest updates on Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally
Shooting - Women's 10m air rifle team (Silver)
Mehuli Ghosh
Ramita Jindal
Ashi Chouksey
Rowing - Men's lightweight double sculls (Silver)
Arvind Singh
Arjun Lal Jat
Rowing - Men's Coxed eight (Silver)
Jaswinder Singh
Bheem Singh
Punit Kumar
Ashish Goliyan
Neeraj Maan
Naresh Kalwaniya
Neetish Kumar
Charanjeet Singh
Dhananjay Pande
Sailing - Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4 (Silver)
Neha Thakur
Shooting - Women's 50m rifle three positions team (Silver)
Ashi Chouksey
Sift Kaur Samra
Manini Kaushik
Shooting - Women's 25m pistol (Silver)
Esha Singh
Shooting - Men's skeet (Silver)
Anantjeet Singh Naruka
Wushu - Women's 60kg sanda (Silver)
Naorem Roshibina Devi
Shooting - Women's 10m air pistol team (Silver)
Divya T. S.
Esha Singh
Palak Gulia
Lawn Tennis - Men's doubles (Silver)
Saketh Myneni
Ramkumar Ramanathan
Shooting - Women's 10m air pistol (Silver)
Esha Singh
Shooting - Men's 50m rifle 3 positions (Silver)
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Shooting - Mixed 10 metre air pistol (Silver)
Sarabjot Singh
Divya T. S.
In the overall Asian Games medal tally table 2023, the position of India is 4. However, China is at the top, followed by Japan.
Rowing - Men's Coxless pair (Bronze)
Babu Lal Yadav
Lekh Ram
Rowing - Men's Quadruple sculls (Bronze)
Satnam Singh
Parminder Singh
Jakar Khan
Sukhmeet Singh
Shooting - Women's 10m air rifle (Bronze)
Ramita Jindal
Rowing - Men's Coxless four (Bronze)
Jaswinder Singh
Bheem Singh
Punit Kumar
Ashish
Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle (Bronze)
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Shooting - Men's 25m rapid fire pistol team (Bronze)
Adarsh Singh
Vijayveer Sidhu
Anish Bhanwala
Sailing - Men's Windsurfer - RS:X (Bronze)
Eabad Ali
Shooting - Women's 50m rifle 3 positions (Bronze)
Ashi Chouksey
Shooting - Men's skeet team (Bronze)
Gurjoat Siingh Khangura
Anantjeet Singh Naruka
Angad Vir Singh Bajwa
Sailing - Men's dinghy ILCA7 (Bronze)
Vishnu Saravanan
Equestrian - Dressage individual (Bronze)
Anush Agarwalla
Squash - Women's team (Bronze)
Joshna Chinappa
Dipika Pallikal
Anahat Singh
Tanvi Khanna
Athletics - Women's shot put (Bronze)
Kiran Baliyan
Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally (Country-Wise): Top 10 Countries
In the overall Asian Games 2023 medal tally table (Country-Wise), following are the top 10 countries based on the number of medals won.
China: Gold (114); Silver (68); Bronze (34); Total: 216
Japan: Gold (28); Silver (38); Bronze (39); Total: 105
South Korea: Gold (27); Silver (29); Bronze (54); Total: 110
India: Gold (10); Silver (14), Bronze (14); Total: 38
Uzbekistan: Gold (10); Silver (11); Bronze (16); Total: 37
Thailand: Gold (8); Silver (4); Bronze (14); Total: 26
Chinese Taipei: Gold (7), Silver (9); Bronze (9); Total: 25
Hong Kong China: Gold (5); Silver (15); Bronze (18); Total: 38
Democratic People's Republic of Korea: Gold (4); Silver (6); Bronze (4); Total: 14
Iran: Gold (3), Silver (11), Bronze (11); Total: 25
