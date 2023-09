2023 Asian Games: Indian Shooters' Full Schedule

The 2023 Asian Games get underway this weekend and the Indian contingent is ready to raise the tricolour high in Hangzhou, China. A total number of 634 Indian athletes will be taking part in the intercontinental tournament across 38 sports.

India will be expecting to return with its highest medal tally ever this year as the contingent includes a lot of promising athletes who can secure medals for the nation. Among others, all eyes will be on India’s shooting contingent as the team includes champions of the game who can definitely secure various medals.