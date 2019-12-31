Are you Sportswiz of the Year? Take The Quint’s Quiz to Find Out
2019 turned out to be an exciting year for English sports fans. Liverpool were crowned continental champions after a span of 14 years. This was followed by the English men’s cricket team winning their maiden 50-over World Cup, since inception of the tournament.
On the Indian front, ace shuttler PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win the World Championships. Virat Kohli & Co had a great outing yet again, barring 20 minutes against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the World Cup, which saw them being knocked out.
With yet another hectic, action-packed year coming to end – go ahead and take The Quint’s sports quiz of 2019 to find out how much you consumed from the world of sport in 2019:
