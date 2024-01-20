2024 Paris Olympics: Raiza Dhillon Secures India’s 18th Quota in Shooting

Raiza Dhillon clinched India's 18th shooting quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning a silver medal in the women's skeet event at the Asia Olympic Qualification for Shotgun in Kuwait City on Saturday, 20 January.

The 19-year-old dominated the six-woman final until the midway point. However, she faced a setback by missing two out of three targets, allowing China's Jinmei Gao to take the lead. Gao secured the gold medal by hitting 56 targets out of 60 in the final round.

Dhillon finished second with 52 hits.