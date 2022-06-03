Experts Slam ‘Hasty’ Declaration of Monsoon Onset over Kerala by IMD

The onset of the southwest monsoon was declared on 29 May by the IMD, but people of Kerala were left disappointed looking at the skies.

So is the monsoon here? Well, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared that it has arrived, but its own criteria for declaring the onset of the monsoon says otherwise.

Experts slammed the IMD’s announcement as “premature” and also alleged this could affect future studies on rainfall patterns and climate change.

Southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala around 1 June. It advances northwards, usually in surges, and covers the entire country around 15 July.