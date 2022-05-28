Summer Scorched by Heatwaves To Be Followed by Weak & Slightly Delayed Monsoon

The onset of the monsoon over Kerala was predicted to unfold on 26 May, with a model error of +/- three days. However, there was no sign of the seasonal weather system approaching the coast as of Thursday, say experts.

After a scorching summer marked by never-before-seen heatwaves and deficit rainfall, reports of the early onset of the southwest monsoon had come as a relief to the southern state. Experts had hoped that an early onset would likely rectify what global warming has unleashed in the recent years – delayed monsoons.

The Quint spoke to experts to understand what repercussions this delay could possibly have on weather patterns.