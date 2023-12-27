Join Us On:
Pro-Kannada Protesters in Bengaluru Vandalise English Signboards, Many Detained

The protesters targeted businesses in Bengaluru with signboards that were not in Kannada, only English.

Pro-Kannada protesters numbering in the thousands flooded Ballari Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday, 27 December, with one key demand: Kannada language signboards at all commercial establishments.

Know more: The protesters belong to the pro-Kannada group called Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayana Gowda faction), according to a report by The Hindu.

The vandalism: Pro-Kannada protesters were reportedly seen:

  • Pelting stones

  • Smashing English-language billboards

  • Climbing and spray painting such billboards black

The escalation: According to The Hindu, the protests turned violent when police detained Narayana Gowda, the faction's leader.

  • KRV members blocked the police vehicle and tried to deflate its tyres, the report said.

“We are not opposed to anyone doing their business in Bengaluru. But this is Karnataka, and Kannada needs to be given primacy. We are only asking for the law on signboards to be followed. Some may have got police protection today, but the police would not be around every day. Our members are keeping a watch. This is a warning to mend your ways and respect Kannada, or else you will be forced to pack your bags and return home," Gowda was quoted as saying.

Police action: Besides deploying additional police forces to protect commercial establishments, hundreds of protesters have also been reportedly detained.

Topics:  Bengaluru   Vandalism   Kannada 

