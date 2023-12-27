Pro-Kannada Protesters in Bengaluru Vandalise English Signboards, Many Detained

Pro-Kannada protesters numbering in the thousands flooded Ballari Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday, 27 December, with one key demand: Kannada language signboards at all commercial establishments.

Know more: The protesters belong to the pro-Kannada group called Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayana Gowda faction), according to a report by The Hindu.

The newly opened Phoenix Mall of Asia in the city was ground zero of the protests, the report said.

Traffic on the road leading to Kempegowda International Airport was tied up as a result of the rally.

The vandalism: Pro-Kannada protesters were reportedly seen: