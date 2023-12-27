Pro-Kannada Protesters in Bengaluru Vandalise English Signboards, Many Detained

Pro-Kannada protesters numbering in the thousands flooded Ballari Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday, 27 December, with one key demand: Kannada language signboards at all commercial establishments.
Know more: The protesters belong to the pro-Kannada group called Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayana Gowda faction), according to a report by The Hindu.
The newly opened Phoenix Mall of Asia in the city was ground zero of the protests, the report said.
Traffic on the road leading to Kempegowda International Airport was tied up as a result of the rally.
The vandalism: Pro-Kannada protesters were reportedly seen:
Pelting stones
Smashing English-language billboards
Climbing and spray painting such billboards black
The escalation: According to The Hindu, the protests turned violent when police detained Narayana Gowda, the faction's leader.
KRV members blocked the police vehicle and tried to deflate its tyres, the report said.
- 01/03
(Photo: PTI)
- 02/03
(Photo: PTI)
- 03/03
(Photo: PTI)
“We are not opposed to anyone doing their business in Bengaluru. But this is Karnataka, and Kannada needs to be given primacy. We are only asking for the law on signboards to be followed. Some may have got police protection today, but the police would not be around every day. Our members are keeping a watch. This is a warning to mend your ways and respect Kannada, or else you will be forced to pack your bags and return home," Gowda was quoted as saying.
Police action: Besides deploying additional police forces to protect commercial establishments, hundreds of protesters have also been reportedly detained.
