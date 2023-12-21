Bengaluru Incident Puts Spotlight on Indian Football’s Grassroots Challenges

It wasn’t supposed to be like this, though.

When Sarkar, an AIFF B License coach, approached Dynamic Sports Academy with an offer to loan 5 footballers each for the U-13 and U-15 categories, the Sonarpur club readily agreed. They felt that it could be a wholesome exposure for the kids and released the players. Black Panther also sent an email, with particulars about the deal, and promised to take care of the food and lodging of the players.

Later, a few Dynamic Sports Academy officials travelled with the children on 7 October and saw the arrangements in Bengaluru. “We saw there were no beds and mattresses for the kids. The weather in Bengaluru gets quite cold, particularly in the evening during these months. So we requested the Black Panther administration to get some beds for the kids. They said they will arrange beds in a week’s time. Other than that, we were happy with the infrastructure and residential accommodation. We also appointed a cook who would cook meals for the kids and we left for Kolkata,” Soham Bhattacharya, a coach-cum-official with Dynamic Sports Academy, told The Quint.

Things though changed drastically after their departure. “We started getting complaints from the boys that they faced mental torture. They were also not getting proper nutrition. Breakfast was served around 11:30 AM. Lunch would be around 4:30 PM and the boys would prepare their dinner at 11:30 PM,” alleged Bhattacharya.