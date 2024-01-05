Biased, No Clarity: Experts Worried as Kerala HC Rejects Abortion to 12-Year-Old

The Kerala High Court on 22 December refused permission to medically terminate the pregnancy of a 12-year-old minor girl that resulted from an 'incestual relationship' with her brother, also a minor, according to the petitioners.

In the verdict widely reported on 2 January, the court held that since the foetus has already reached 34 weeks of gestation and is "fully developed," "termination of pregnancy at this point is not tenable, if not impossible."

The shock value of the headlines aside, a closer look at the judgment throws up several question marks that have experts concerned about the wellbeing of minors who seek safe abortion under the current abortion law and the way it is implemented.