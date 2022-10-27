'Psychological Evaluation of Death Row Inmates Essential': Supreme Court
The court added that assessing the conduct of death row inmates will go a long way in death penalty cases,
The Supreme Court, emphasising the importance of conducting a psychological evaluation of death row convicts, said on 19 October, that the "assessment as regards the conduct of the accused" will go a long way in such cases.
"The interest of justice also demands that we obtain a psychological evaluation of the appellants," the court said.
It is imperative, a bench of Chief Justice UU Lalit, Justices Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi added, that facets of the case "touching upon the character and behaviour of the appellant(s) would be essential in order to have complete assessment."
"However, we are of the view that the assessment as regards conduct of the accused, if made before the final submissions are advanced, will go a long way in rendering assistance……In series of death sentence cases, this Court has been passing certain directions so that psychological evaluation of the concerned convict can be ascertained," the bench observed.
The Bench was hearing appeals filed by two convicts who were challenging their death sentences. The appeals were admitted in 2020 and the execution of their death sentences stayed.
The case will be heard for final disposal in the second week of February 2023.
