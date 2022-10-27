'Psychological Evaluation of Death Row Inmates Essential': Supreme Court

The Supreme Court, emphasising the importance of conducting a psychological evaluation of death row convicts, said on 19 October, that the "assessment as regards the conduct of the accused" will go a long way in such cases.

"The interest of justice also demands that we obtain a psychological evaluation of the appellants," the court said.

It is imperative, a bench of Chief Justice UU Lalit, Justices Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi added, that facets of the case "touching upon the character and behaviour of the appellant(s) would be essential in order to have complete assessment."