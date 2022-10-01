Explained | How Did Abortions Go From Being A Crime To Being A Right In India?

In June 2022, the US Supreme Court overturned the decades-old Roe v Wade judgment, which afforded abortion rights to all women, making the matter subject to state laws.

But on our own home turf, on 29 September, the Supreme Court ruled that all women are entitled to abortion rights, whether single or married.

It went on to add that this right to access safe abortions would also extend to trans women and wouldn't be limited to cis-persons, regardless of their marital status.

The change in law has been hailed by activists and women as a landmark judgment that will affect the lives of millions in the coming years.

But abortion rights weren't always so free in India. The law has evolved over a matter of decades — nay — centuries. How has India treated abortions over the years? How has the abortion law evolved over time?

And what rights does the Supreme Court's judgment afford to the women of India?