MTP Act: What SC Said About Unmarried Women, Marital Rape & Bodily Autonomy

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 29 September, ruled that besides married women, unmarried women will have the right to safe and legal abortion under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act 1971.

The bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud held that while the 1971 act has to do with married women, the distinction between married and unmarried is artificial, unsustainable and it is imperative that women have autonomy to exercise their rights regarding safe and legal abortion.

Additionally, the apex court also made striking observations on marital rape and reproductive autonomy.

The Thursday judgement comes on the heels of a July order, where it had allowed an unmarried woman, who had become pregnant after consensual sex, to abort her 24-week-old foetus.