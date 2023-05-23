Kerala HC Allows Abortion Of 7-Month Pregnancy Of Minor Impregnated By Brother

The Kerala High Court on Monday, 22 May, allowed medical termination of seven-month pregnancy of a minor girl who was impregnated by her own brother.

Referring to the medical board report, constituted to medically examine the risk of termination, the Kerala High Court said that the continuation of pregnancy will affect the mental health of the 15-year-old survivor. The team of medical experts found that the survivor was physically unfit to carry the pregnancy to term.

The matter will again be taken up by the court later in May – where the court has sought information on the completion of the procedure.