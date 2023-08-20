The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act, 2021 prescribes the rules and regulations for those seeking abortion. Under the Act, a woman is given the provision to terminate her pregnancy up to 24 weeks of gestation, with their due consent or that of her guardian in case she is a minor.

Among other reasons under Section 3 of the Act, there is a provision for the termination of pregnancy by a registered medical practitioner for survivors of sexual assault.

"Wherever the timeline is exceeded which is beyond 24 weeks and there is a minor or adult survivor of sexual assault, they will have to approach the high court seeking permission for the termination," Aishwarya Sinha, a senior social worker at iProbono, told The Quint.

The Act is now to be read with the guidelines issued by the court.