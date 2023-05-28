Menstruation Is Difficult for Women and Social Taboos Make It Worse

“All silences are not equal, some seem quieter than others,” said Tom Stafford.

For decades, if not longer, menstruation in India was a secret every girl and every woman was supposed to keep within society, especially from men. Periods were the duration of the class, not the monthly cycle they went through. For their part, men were required to pretend not to have heard when the ‘P’ word was spoken.

Sanitary pads were available and affordable only for a few women, while the rest used improvised methods to manage their periods.

The disparity in access to menstrual hygiene products had far-reaching consequences, resulting in detrimental health outcomes for countless women.