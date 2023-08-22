(Trigger warning: Mentions of child sexual abuse. Reader discretion advised. The accused's name has been withheld in order to protect the identity of the minor.)

A former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister, a resource trainer on child protection, and the deputy director of Women and Child Development (WCD) Department of the Delhi government.

These were the portfolios held by a 51-year-old government official, who was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday, 21 August, for allegedly raping and impregnating his deceased friend's 17-year-old daughter several times between 2020 and 2021.