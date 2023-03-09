Jagan Reddy’s Mission: Why the AP CM Is Courting Investments Over Welfare

Any conversation with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s team of top officials would give one a list of welfare measures the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government has implemented in the state, ever since the party was voted to power in 2019. From housing schemes for the poor to granting fixed annual income to mothers of every Below Poverty Line (BPL) household, the list tends to be long.

However, on 3 and 4 March, the chief minister, popularly known by his first name – Jagan, ventured out to redefine Andhra Pradesh’s image and with it, his own. From being known for his welfare measures for a cash strapped state, the leader took a detour and announced – on a stage set for Indian and foreign billionaires – that his government has attracted investments of Rs 13 lakh crore.