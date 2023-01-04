Two Stampedes in Five Days: Has TDP-YSRCP Rivalry Cost Lives in Andhra Pradesh?

According to both YSRCP and TDP leaders crowd control was almost absent at both the events because thousands had gathered to populate narrow roads.

"In the first event people thronged Chandrababu Naidu's vehicle and there was no space for police to intervene as there were no barricades. In addition to that vehicles were parked on the road to further congest the place," a YSRCP leader, who has followed the police investigation into the incident said.

The TDP, meanwhile, accused YSRCP of not just putting the lives of TDP leaders and cadre at risk but also that of thousands of bystanders who had gathered at the event.

"Surprising the YSRCP, general public had turned up at the events and the state's police was not equipped to deal with the rush. It was a miscalculation from the government's side and YSRCP's negligence has led to the deaths," a TDP leader said.

In a nutshell, controlling the crowd was indeed out of question at the massive events and the police were not prepared for the same. Did political rivalry lead to deaths?

The YSRCP's response to the deaths has led to speculation that the ruling party now wants to ban all roadshows of the Opposition. As per a Government Order issued on 3 January, the state has banned large gatherings on all public roads including National Highways. Events on Panchayat roads too are not spared. Meanwhile, the TDP will now have to hold events in stadiums or grounds in the state where the CM had taken up a long march or padayatra to woo people before the 2019 elections.

Also, in what can be seen as political one-upmanship, both the TDP and the YSRCP have announced ex-gratia for the families of those who died.