Hyderabad: Man Hit by Speeding Car While Re-Erecting Manhole Barricade, Dies

A police official told The News Minute (TNM) that the cover of the manhole had been removed as there was electrical work going on, and though there had been a barricade kept near it to warn people about the same, the barricade fell down after an autorickshaw knocked it over accidentally.

"Electrical works were being carried out, as a result of which they had kept aside the cement cover. Acknowledging the threat it was posing to motorists, we had sealed that portion of the road using barricades two days ago. On the day of the accident, just fifteen minutes before, an auto-driver rammed into the barricade. Noticing this, the victim went to re-erect the barricade which was on the ground, so that others would not get involved in an accident. But he did not notice the vehicles coming and a speeding car hit him," said Chaderghat Station House Officer P Sateesh.

The police have filed a case under Section 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. "We are trying to locate the car using CCTV cameras. Further investigation is underway." The poor lighting due to the incessant rainfall has also been blamed for the accident.