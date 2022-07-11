Modi Weakest PM, 'Undeclared Emergency' Under His Rule': Telangana CM KCR

“Narendra Modi government should go and a non-BJP government should come. It is our slogan. Thanks to Narendra Modi. We accept your proposal for a double-engine growth…for double-engine 'sarkar'. Now, the people should decide as to which double-engine should come, whether it should be BJP double-engine or non-BJP double-engine. The facts and figures clearly say that the country requires a non-BJP double-engine government. Not BJP double-engine government. Yes. It is established,” he said, emphasising that non-BJP State governments are more progressive than the BJP-ruled ones.

Stating that he does not have any personal enmity with Modi, KCR said it was his (Modi's) policies that the southern satrap is against.

“I am saying this and will say. There was no such weak and inefficient Prime Minister like Modi...during the Congress rule, there was brain-drain. Now, with your government policies, there is a capital-drain, resulting in depleting forex reserves,” he said.