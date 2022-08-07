Ex-AICC Spokesperson Dasoju Sravan Joins BJP Days After Quitting Congress
Sravan resigned from Congress on Friday, alleging chaos caused in the party by state unit chief Revanth Reddy.
In a setback to the Congress in Telangana, former All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dasoju Sravan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, 7 August.
He joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Minister and party leader G Kishan Reddy.
Sravan resigned from the Congress on Friday, 5 August, alleging chaos based on the "whims and fancy (sic)" of the state Congress unit chief Revanth Reddy.
He said,
"Telangana Congress committee's President Revanth Reddy is working against fundamental principles of Congress party and value system of democracy and social justice, he's running the party as per his whims and fancy."
'I Thus Resign With Resentment': Sravan
Sravan alleged that Reddy had no regard for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's ideals and added, "He (Reddy) is showing disregard toward backward classes, demonstrating upper-class hegemony. Because of Reddy, Congress pushed to a position where they cannot fight the dictatorial rule of KCR. I thus resign with resentment."
He claimed that he spoke with Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh but they were "helpless" because of Reddy's "erratic attitude."
Sravan further added that he would continue to fight against the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
He said, "My views against KCR or TRS won't change just because I have quit the party. Since 2014, I am continuing to fight against KCR and will continue to fight against KCR."
(With inputs from ANI.)
