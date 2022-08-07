Ex-AICC Spokesperson Dasoju Sravan Joins BJP Days After Quitting Congress

In a setback to the Congress in Telangana, former All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dasoju Sravan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, 7 August.

He joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Minister and party leader G Kishan Reddy.

Sravan resigned from the Congress on Friday, 5 August, alleging chaos based on the "whims and fancy (sic)" of the state Congress unit chief Revanth Reddy.

He said,