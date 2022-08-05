Revanth Reddy, Sunil Kanugolu in the Dock as Telangana Congress Leaders Quit

Election tactics are different from political tactics, the leader rued. “There should be some balance between what Congress leaders have in mind and what the strategist thinks is best for the party. The strategist is not above the party or what it stands for,” he added.

It is not clear whether Dasoju will join any other political party, even though the BJP in Telangana has left its doors open for almost all. “I am not joining anyone else. I am leaving the Congress with a heavy heart,” Dasoju said.

With election for Telangana Assembly nearing, Congress’ internal divisions, meanwhile, could hurt its prospects even more. The party which has already lost 12 MLAs to the TRS in 2019, could get wiped out if the remaining leaders too join other parties or lose morale.

The Congress’ loss could benefit the BJP the most as the saffron party is set to give the ruling TRS a tough fight in 2023. “All people’s leaders are welcome to join the BJP. Be it from Congress or from TRS we will nurture all,” a BJP leader told The Quint.