Telangana BJP Chief Arrested for 'Conspiracy To Copy & Leak SSC Question Paper'
SSC examination is the Class X public exam conducted by the state government. Five lakh students attend the same.
Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar is accused of having conspired to "copy and leak" the SSC Hindi question paper to defame the state government. Kumar was first placed under preventive arrest at midnight on 5 April. Telangana Police then registered the conspiracy case, placed him on arrest, and produced him before a Warangal Court to be remanded to police custody.
What Is Sanjay Kumar Accused Of?
Sanjay Kumar was placed under preventive arrest first based on a complaint filed at Karimnagar II Town Police Station, Karimnagar district. Invoking sect ion 151 of CrPC, the FIR states Kumar can "disturb the entire examination process in the state which will have serious repercussions on the future of the students."
The FIR, based on the complaint of Karimnagar Town Inspector of Police T Lakshmi Babu, points to press conferences and public statements made by Sanjay Kumar accusing the state government of being responsible for the question paper leak. The FIR accuses Kumar of having instigated students and BJP functionaries to distrust the examination process and also hold public protests. The protests could have affected "the peace and tranquility" in the state, the FIR notes, justifying placing Kumar on preventive arrest.
However, as per the remand report filed in a Warangal Court, Sanjay Kumar and nine others are named as accused in connection with another case registered at Kamlapur Police Station, Warangal.
As per the FIR, registered at Kamlapur Police Station of Warangal district on 4 April, question paper of SSC Hindi examination leaked from ZPHS Boys School, Kamlapur. According to the complaint filed by Head Master Maruti Shiva Prasad, "unknown persons took the question paper from unknown students, took photographs."
The photographs were then shared in a Whatsapp group, the complaint claimed. A similar question paper leak, of SSC Telugu examination, reportedly took place in Vikarabad on 3 April.
The police have sought custody of five of the accused, including Sanjay Kumar, in connection with the case.
What Proof Has The Police Produced?
As per the remand report, the police have gathered electronic evidence, including WhatsApp calls, messages, and cell phone calls between all the accused in the case.
The police have asked for further time to gather and investigate forensic evidence. As per the remand report, the evidence at hand has proved "beyond reasonable doubt" that the accused were involved in conspiracy to leak the question paper.
The police have invoked relevant sections of IPC and Public Examination (Prevention of Malpractice) Act - 1997 to book the accused.
