Telangana BJP Chief Arrested for 'Conspiracy To Copy & Leak SSC Question Paper'

Sanjay Kumar was placed under preventive arrest first based on a complaint filed at Karimnagar II Town Police Station, Karimnagar district. Invoking sect ion 151 of CrPC, the FIR states Kumar can "disturb the entire examination process in the state which will have serious repercussions on the future of the students."

The FIR, based on the complaint of Karimnagar Town Inspector of Police T Lakshmi Babu, points to press conferences and public statements made by Sanjay Kumar accusing the state government of being responsible for the question paper leak. The FIR accuses Kumar of having instigated students and BJP functionaries to distrust the examination process and also hold public protests. The protests could have affected "the peace and tranquility" in the state, the FIR notes, justifying placing Kumar on preventive arrest.