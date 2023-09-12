AR Rahman's Concert: Two IPS Officers Transferred Over Traffic Snarl in Chennai

Two days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's convoy was stuck in a traffic jam, reportedly triggered by music composer AR Rahman's concert in Chennai's East Coast Road (ECR) on 10 September, Deputy Commissioner of Police in Pallikaranai Deepa Sathyan was transferred from her post. The officer is to be put on complete wait list, a statement government order issued on Tuesday, 12 September, said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) for Chennai City East Disha Mittal too was shunted out, reportedly after traffic chaos following a protest by the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Valluvar Kottam.

Why? The order issued by Chennai Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal did not state the reasons for the transfer. Both the officers have not been given further postings as yet.

What happened? The DGP's order comes two days after chaos ensued in Rahman's concert 'Marakumma Nenjam' on Sunday, 10 September, which took place in ECR's Adityaram Palace City, after alleged mismanagement of crowd, resulting a stampede-like situation at the entrance.