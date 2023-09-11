ADVERTISEMENT
AR Rahman's Chennai Concert: Stampede-Like Situation, Chaos Leave Fans Angry

Several women also complained that they were allegedly harassed in the chaos that followed.

The Quint
Published
South India News
3 min read
Music composer AR Rahman's music concert in Chennai on Sunday, 10 September, turned into a 'nightmare' for those attending with mismanagement of crowd, resulting a stampede-like situation at the entrance. Several women also complained that they were allegedly harassed in the chaos that followed.

The concert titled 'Marakumma Nenjam' took place at the Adityaram Palace City in Chennai's East Coast Road, weeks after it was rescheduled due to rains in August.

What happened? Many fans took to social media to slam Rahman and ACTC Events, with complaints of:

  • Complaints of poor crowd control

  • No seating arrangement

  • Over-selling of tickets in comparison to the venue’s capacity

  • Lack of parking facilities

After backlash, Rahman and ACTC Events responded that they will work on refunding tickets of those who were unable to enter the venue, and asked the fans to reach out to an email address.

Who said what? Fans, who attended the concert, alleged that the place was overcrowded as the organisers sold more tickets than they should ideally have. As a result, the venue had at least twice the number of people that it could accommodate, making it difficult for those who had come to even get in.

"AR Rahman's concert tonight was the most traumatic event I've ever been to. Thousands of people with tickets were being sent out, not allowed to enter because thousands of tickets were oversold. There was nobody to direct anyone, the ticket booth was abandoned," a fan wrote on X.

“Never have I experienced such a panicking and distressing concert in my life. An event where I found myself getting stampeded among a huge wild crowd who were very cruel (not everyone but a few)," wrote one fan on X adding, “I saw a kid who got lost in the petrifying stampede crowd and was crying so badly, pain all over…”

Women fans subjected to harassment? “We were struggling to breathe and were also violated. The fan in me died today,” a fan said, adding that the men used 'chaos as cover.'

"Woke up to having such a weight in my heart. The unsafe feeling i have today is haunting me. One of the people who groped me, literally looked into my eyes when I just asked him for the way and move," another user wrote on X.

Another fan echoed similar sentiments and said, “The ARR concert-the absolute s**tshow. It got to a point where it was actually unsafe for people. We saw people faint, cry, panic and get anxiety attacks. A refund wouldn’t cover what we had to endure. I hope everyone at the concert gets home safe and the ones in charge are held accountable.”

The event organiser's response: ACTC Events, the event organiser, assured of compensating the attendees who could not attend the event due to overcrowding.

"Grateful to Chennai and the legendary @arrahman Sir! The incredible response, the overwhelming crowd made our show a massive success. Those who couldn't attend on overcrowding, Our sincere apologies. We take full responsibility and accountability. We are with you. #MarakkumaNenjam," the organisation said on their X handle.

However, the tweet led to more anger among the fans. While some termed it a half-hearted one, while others asked the event organisers to take accountability for what transpired during the concert on Sunday.

Topics:  AR Rahman 

