Music composer AR Rahman's music concert in Chennai on Sunday, 10 September, turned into a 'nightmare' for those attending with mismanagement of crowd, resulting a stampede-like situation at the entrance. Several women also complained that they were allegedly harassed in the chaos that followed.

The concert titled 'Marakumma Nenjam' took place at the Adityaram Palace City in Chennai's East Coast Road, weeks after it was rescheduled due to rains in August.

What happened? Many fans took to social media to slam Rahman and ACTC Events, with complaints of:

Complaints of poor crowd control

No seating arrangement

Over-selling of tickets in comparison to the venue’s capacity

Lack of parking facilities

After backlash, Rahman and ACTC Events responded that they will work on refunding tickets of those who were unable to enter the venue, and asked the fans to reach out to an email address.