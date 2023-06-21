Annelies Richmond To Lead Yoga Day Celebrations at UN With PM Modi: Who Is She?

A professional ballerina, a yoga trainer who focuses on breathwork and meditation, and a faculty at several prestigious universities in the United States – 47-year-old Annelies Richmond dons many hats.

On Wednesday, 21 June – International Yoga Day – she will add yet another feather to her cap by leading the International Yoga Day celebrations from the United Nations Headquarters in New York, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day state visit.