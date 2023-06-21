In Photos: Notable Political Figures Perform Yoga on International Yoga Day 2023

International Yoga Day is celebrated on 21 June, every year. The day was designated as International Yoga Day on PM Modi’s suggestion in the UN General Assembly in 2014.
Across India, politicians gathered at various events to perform yoga and spread awareness about its reported health benefits.
(This story will be updated with more photos.)
ADVERTISEMENT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)