Turmoil in Punjab Congress Continues as Sidhu and Tewari Tweet Their Grievances

As the controversy surrounding Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam ceases to cool down, leader of the Pradesh Congress Committee in Punjab Navjot Singh Sidhu and senior Congress leader Manish Tewari, in a series of tweets, expressed their grievances with the priorities and functioning of the party on Sunday, 24 October.

The Punjab Congress has been engulfed in chaos since Charanjit Singh Channi replaced Amarinder Singh as chief minister of Punjab.