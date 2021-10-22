‘Will Probe Amarinder Singh’s Friend’s Ties With ISI': Punjab Home Minister

In the continuing exchange of blows between former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and the Congress party, Punjab Home Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa on Friday, 22 October, called for an investigation into Amarinder Singh's friend Aroosa Alam, a Pakistani journalist, to find out whether she has links with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

On being asked about the photos and videos of Alam, a defence journalist, with Pakistani military officers, Randhawa was quoted as saying, "The Captain is saying that Punjab faces a threat from the ISI. So, we will also probe the relation of Aroosa Alam with ISI,” NDTV reported.