Free Entry for Women to Ticketed Monuments on Women’s Day: ASI

PTI
The Archaeological Survey of India has decided not to charge fees from women visitors to the centrally protected ticketed monuments across the country on the occasion of International Women's Day on Sunday, 8 March.

“No fee shall be charged from women visitors to all the Centrally Protected Ticketed Monuments March 8, 2020 on the occasion of International Women’s Day.”
ASI order
Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, Chitradurga Fort, and More

Sharing the information, Superintending Archaeologist of Bengaluru circle, Dr Shivakant Vajpayee said that important ticketed monuments in India include Taj Mahal in Agra, Qutub Minar, Lal Qila, and old fort in New Delhi.

“In Karnataka, Srirangapatnam, Somanathapura, Tipu Palace in Bengaluru and Chitradurga fort are among the prominent ticketed monuments.”
Dr Shivakant Vajpayee, Superintending Archaeologist of Bengaluru circle, ASI

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)

