Free Entry for Women to Ticketed Monuments on Women’s Day: ASI
The Archaeological Survey of India has decided not to charge fees from women visitors to the centrally protected ticketed monuments across the country on the occasion of International Women's Day on Sunday, 8 March.
Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, Chitradurga Fort, and More
Sharing the information, Superintending Archaeologist of Bengaluru circle, Dr Shivakant Vajpayee said that important ticketed monuments in India include Taj Mahal in Agra, Qutub Minar, Lal Qila, and old fort in New Delhi.
