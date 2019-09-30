How Gandhi’s Grand-Niece Fought for India’s Freedom & Went to Jail

Imagine you’re fourteen, away from your family, and you’re given the news that you’re going to jail. How would you feel – nervous, worried or excited, like Manu Gandhi?

In 1942, when Manu, the grand-niece of Gandhi, heard that she could join India’s freedom struggle, she jumped with joy.

Manu Gandhi's diaries, from 1943 to 1944, have been released by Oxford University Press in a book titled The Diary of Manu Gandhi. The diaries have been translated from the Gujarati original to English by Tridip Suhrud.