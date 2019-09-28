The Diary of Manu Gandhi: Meet Bapu Through Eyes of a Young Girl

(This story was first published on 28 September 2019 and is being reposted from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary)

Manu Gandhi is a face you’ve definitely seen but probably can’t quite recall. Remember the photograph of Gandhi you came across in school, where he is walking to a prayer-meeting accompanied by two women, a few minutes before being assassinated by Godse?

One of those two women is Mridula Gandhi, known to all as Manu. Manu was Gandhi’s grand-niece, the youngest daughter of Gandhi’s nephew Jaisukhlal Amritlal Gandhi.