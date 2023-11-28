Join Us On:
Kantara Chapter 1 Teaser: I'm Hyped, But a Little Scared | Do I Like It Vodcast

Rishab Shetty returns with 'Kantara Chapter 1', a prequel to the sleeper hit 'Kantara'.

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read

After the sleeper hit 'Kantara' hit theatres in 2022, Rishab Shetty comes back with a prequel 'Kantara Chapter 1'. The first look was released with Shetty playing a trident-carrying, firey-eyed character, presumably set during the Kadamba Dynasty.

The internet has been roaring with theories as to what the actual character is. Some say that it is Lord Shiva, others say that it is the deity Panjurli, while others deduce that it might be Parshuram.

While I am excited about the prequel, I also have my fair share of doubts. Watch it as I discuss what I like, and what made me a little scared.

