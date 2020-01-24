Were 7 People Killed in Jharkhand Because of Pathalgarhi Movement?

Seven people were found decapitated in Jharkhand late 21 January. The police claim the seven were killed for opposing the Pathalgarhi movement. Their bodies were found in a forest four kilometres from Chaibasa in Jharkhand’s West Singhbum district.

What is the Pathalgarhi movement? And, if what the police allege is true, why did it lead to 7 people’s brutal deaths?

And who’s going to answer for the grisly crime?

Our story today has two parts. The first is the crime at hand, the abduction and killing of seven villagers from Jharkhand’s West Singhbum allegedly for opposing the Pathalgarhi movement. And second, we explore the history and roots of the Pathalgarhi movement – what is it, how did it start and why it’s such an emotive issue.

I’m joined by senior journalist Mahtab Alam who has extensively covered Jharkhand and the issues its people face. Together, we can hopefully explain the story to you today.