Irrfan Khan – Untimely Adieu at 53, But Preserved in Indian Cinema

“Main tha, main hoon aur main hi rahunga” – this dialogue from the film Haider strikes a tragic chord as we bear the news of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s death.

Although he bid an untimely farewell at the age of 53, in Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital, after battling a colon infection, one cannot describe enough the kind of indelible impression that Khan has left during his 30-year-long career, on fellow Bollywood and Hollywood actors and cinephiles alike.

Khan as Maqbool or as Paan Singh Tomar or as Roohdar in Haider or as Ashoke Ganguli in The Namesake or as Rana Chaudhary in Piku or as Champak Bansal in his last release Angrezi Medium – they're not just memorable characters but an ode to his malleability as an actor.

In this podcast we gloss back at the time and life of Irrfan Khan and try to see further behind the actor's mask. Tune in to The Big Story!