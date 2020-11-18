Haryana & MP Plan to Enact ‘Love Jihad’ Laws But on What Basis?

Less than a year after the Centre said there was no data on ‘love jihad’, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra announced that the state government is considering tabling a legislation against ‘love jihad’ in the next Assembly session which will provide for a 5-year rigorous imprisonment. And barely one day after Mishra's announcement, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij also followed suit and said that a committee will be set up in the state to draft a strict law against 'love jihad'.

With these announcements coming one after the other – love jihad – which so far has only been a conspiracy theory may soon be formalised with legal provisions in these states.

But Haryana and Madhya Pradesh aren't the only states that are mulling over enacting this controversial law. Other states like Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh – have also recently proposed introducing laws against 'love jihad’.

But what does enacting a law on 'love jihad' entail for inter-faith couples? If the Constitution grants the freedom to profess, practice and propagate religion and to marry a person of one’s choice, can states enact a law against 'love jihad'? Does such a law undermine women's choices and religious liberties of minorities? Tune in to The Big Story!