Ghulam Nabi Azad Exit From Rajya Sabha: What Next for Congress?
In the shadows of lingering leadership crisis, his exit from the Rajya Sabha signals a big change for the Congress.
After almost half a century of service in Indian politics, outgoing Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and veteran Congress parliamentarian Ghulam Nabi Azad signed off from the upper house on 9 February.
While Mr Azad's touching speech left Rajya Sabha members emotional, a teary-eyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Mr Azad’s replacement will have a tough time filling his shoes.
A Congress loyalist from the start since he was a block committee chairman at 24, Mr Azad has been a close confidante of the Gandhi’s, and in the recent days even a critic of the Congress' lack of leadership.
In the shadows of lingering leadership crisis, his exit from the Rajya Sabha signifies a big change for the Congress party.
What does this mean for the Congress? Is there any possibility of a comeback? If not, who are the frontrunners who can take up the mantle?
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.