Ghulam Nabi Azad Exit From Rajya Sabha: What Next for Congress?

After almost half a century of service in Indian politics, outgoing Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and veteran Congress parliamentarian Ghulam Nabi Azad signed off from the upper house on 9 February.

While Mr Azad's touching speech left Rajya Sabha members emotional, a teary-eyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Mr Azad’s replacement will have a tough time filling his shoes.

A Congress loyalist from the start since he was a block committee chairman at 24, Mr Azad has been a close confidante of the Gandhi’s, and in the recent days even a critic of the Congress' lack of leadership.

In the shadows of lingering leadership crisis, his exit from the Rajya Sabha signifies a big change for the Congress party.

What does this mean for the Congress? Is there any possibility of a comeback? If not, who are the frontrunners who can take up the mantle?