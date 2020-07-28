Delhi COVID Turnaround: Cases Dip in July, But is the Worst Over?

Although the Delhi government credits the ramped up testing strategy for its road to recovery, experts are looking at these impressive developments with a slight amount of skepticism.

While the number of cases have visibly dropped in the city, the dip interestingly coincides with the Delhi government using more rapid antigen tests, which have a high rate of false negative results.

So, are we looking at a genuine turnaround or is Delhi’s testing strategy faulty? What is the situation in hospitals looking like? Tune in!